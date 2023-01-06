SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Williams propels Quinnipiac to 72-63 victory over Rider

The Associated Press

January 6, 2023, 9:47 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tyrese Williams scored 16 points and Quinnipiac defeated Rider 72-63 on Friday night.

Williams added five rebounds for the Bobcats (11-5, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dezi Jones added 13 points and Matt Balanc scored nine.

Allen Powell paced the Broncs (6-8, 3-2) with 19 points and three steals. Mervin James totaled 16 points, while Adetokunbo Bakare scored nine.

Both teams play on Sunday. Quinnipiac hosts Iona while Rider travels to play Siena.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

