Williams leads BYU against No. 22 Saint Mary’s (CA) after 28-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-4, 7-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-9, 4-4 WCC) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-4, 7-0 WCC) at BYU Cougars (14-9, 4-4 WCC)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts the No. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels after Rudi Williams scored 28 points in BYU’s 82-74 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Cougars are 9-2 in home games. BYU scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Gaels are 7-0 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC shooting 37.8% from downtown. Kyle Bowen paces the Gaels shooting 45.8% from 3-point range.

The Cougars and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 8.4 points. Williams is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for BYU.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.