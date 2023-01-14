Williams, Drexel Dragons to visit Telfort, Northeastern Huskies

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 3-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 2-2 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern…

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 3-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-9, 2-2 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -2; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies host Amari Williams and the Drexel Dragons in CAA play.

The Huskies are 3-2 on their home court. Northeastern ranks second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Alexander Nwagha leads the Huskies with 6.0 boards.

The Dragons are 3-2 in CAA play. Drexel is sixth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 6.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Huskies. Coleman Stucke is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Williams is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.