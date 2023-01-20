Williams and the Tarleton State Texans take on conference foe Cal Baptist

Tarleton State Texans (10-9, 3-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-8, 3-3 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (10-9, 3-3 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-8, 3-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces Cal Baptist in WAC action Saturday.

The Lancers are 8-3 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Texans are 3-3 in conference play. Tarleton State is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

The Lancers and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taran Armstrong is averaging 10.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Lancers. Riley Battin is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Shakur Daniel is averaging nine points for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.