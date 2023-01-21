Williams and Louisiana Tech host Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-7, 5-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-7, 5-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-8, 4-4 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Cobe Williams scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 85-74 overtime win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Raiders are 5-3 in conference games. Middle Tennessee scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 18.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Camryn Weston is averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

