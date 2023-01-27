Williams and Louisiana host Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Georgia Southern Eagles after Greg Williams Jr. scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 72-57 win against the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-0 at home. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.6.

The Eagles are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brown is averaging 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Williams is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Andrei Savrasov is scoring 13.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

