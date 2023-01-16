Williams and Cornell host Columbia

Cornell Big Red (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-13, 1-3 Ivy League) New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST…

Cornell Big Red (13-4, 3-1 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (6-13, 1-3 Ivy League)

New York; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -13; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces the Columbia Lions after Nazir Williams scored 27 points in Cornell’s 94-82 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Lions are 5-6 in home games. Columbia is sixth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Big Red are 3-1 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is the top team in the Ivy League shooting 37.5% from downtown. Adam Tsang Hinton paces the Big Red shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Lions and Big Red meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brown is averaging 9.2 points for the Lions. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Greg Dolan is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.