William & Mary hosts Woods and N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-12, 3-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-12, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-12, 3-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the William & Mary Tribe after Kam Woods scored 29 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-67 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Tribe are 7-3 in home games. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 4.8.

The Aggies are 4-4 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tribe and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Nelson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Woods is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Marcus Watson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

