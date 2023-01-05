William & Mary and Northeastern face off for conference showdown

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-9, 0-1 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northeastern Huskies (5-8, 1-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (5-9, 0-1 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and the Northeastern Huskies take on Anders Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe in CAA play Thursday.

The Tribe are 5-2 on their home court. William & Mary is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 1-1 in conference play. Northeastern is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.8 points for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Alexander Nwagha is averaging 5.2 points and six rebounds for the Huskies. Telfort is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.