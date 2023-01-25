Wild bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, fourth in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota;…

Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Minnesota is 13-8-1 at home and 25-17-4 overall. The Wild are 14-5-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Philadelphia is 20-21-8 overall and 10-9-6 on the road. The Flyers have given up 158 goals while scoring 136 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 27 goals and 30 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Sean Couturier: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.