Wichita State visits South Florida after Tchewa’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 2:43 AM

Wichita State Shockers (7-8, 0-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-8, 0-2 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -1.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Russel Tchewa scored 20 points in South Florida’s 68-64 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Bulls are 5-5 in home games.

The Shockers are 0-3 in AAC play. Wichita State averages 64.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

