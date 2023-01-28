Wichita State visits East Carolina after Walton’s 24-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (10-10, 3-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (10-10, 3-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-6 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 95-90 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 7-4 on their home court. East Carolina is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Shockers are 3-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Walton is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Shockers. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.