Wichita State hosts Odigie and SMU

Wichita State Shockers (9-9, 2-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-12, 2-4 AAC) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

Wichita State Shockers (9-9, 2-4 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (7-12, 2-4 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Efe Odigie scored 22 points in SMU’s 79-76 overtime victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Mustangs have gone 4-6 at home. SMU is sixth in the AAC with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Zhruic Phelps averaging 7.9.

The Shockers are 2-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samuell Williamson is averaging 8.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Mustangs. Phelps is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Jaykwon Walton is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Shockers. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.