Whitney-Sidney leads Lehigh against American after 21-point performance

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

American Eagles (12-4, 4-1 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-8, 3-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the American Eagles after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 76-58 victory over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 5-2 at home. Lehigh leads the Patriot with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Evan Taylor averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 4-1 in Patriot play. American is seventh in the Patriot scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.