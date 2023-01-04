Whitney leads Montana against Northern Arizona after 20-point game

Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (7-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-11, 0-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Brandon Whitney scored 20 points in Montana’s 67-56 win against the Idaho Vandals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-2 at home. Northern Arizona has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 in conference matchups. Montana is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Lumberjacks and Grizzlies match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is averaging 17.2 points for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Aanen Moody averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Josh Bannan is averaging 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

