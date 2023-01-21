Whitley leads Southern against UAPB

Southern Jaguars (9-9, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 4-2 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Jaguars (9-9, 5-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-11, 4-2 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAPB -5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Brion Whitley scored 32 points in Southern’s 81-73 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Golden Lions are 6-0 on their home court. UAPB has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaguars are 5-0 against SWAC opponents. Southern is sixth in the SWAC giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAPB.

P.J. Byrd is averaging nine points and 6.4 assists for the Jaguars. Whitley is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.