White’s 26 lead UNC Wilmington over Elon 81-66

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 10:06 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 81-66 win over Elon on Wednesday night.

White added seven rebounds for the Seahawks (13-3). Amari Kelly scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Jamarii Thomas went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points. It was the 12th win in a row for the Seahawks.

The Phoenix (2-14) were led by Zac Ervin, who recorded 16 points. Torrence Watson added 14 points and eight rebounds for Elon. In addition, Sean Halloran had 13 points and two steals. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to six in a row.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 11:11 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with White racking up 15 points. UNC Wilmington pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 20 points. They outscored Elon by six points in the final half, as White led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play N.C. A&T next, UNC Wilmington on the road on Saturday and Elon at home on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

