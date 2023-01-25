Western Kentucky hosts Jones and Florida International

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-9, 3-6 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (9-11, 3-6 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-9, 3-6 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (9-11, 3-6 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Denver Jones scored 27 points in Florida International’s 77-72 victory against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. Florida International has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hilltoppers are 3-6 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 49.8% and averaging 19.3 points for the Panthers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Dayvion McKnight is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

