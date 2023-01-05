Western Illinois takes home win streak into matchup with Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (5-10, 1-2 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-2 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Omaha Mavericks (5-10, 1-2 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-2 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Omaha looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-1 at home. Western Illinois averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 1-2 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks and Mavericks meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks.

Marquel Sutton is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.