Western Illinois puts home win streak on the line against Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (5-10, 1-2 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-6, 1-2 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Omaha aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Leathernecks have gone 5-1 at home. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 31.7% from deep, led by Matthew Wade shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Mavericks are 1-2 in conference play. Omaha is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leathernecks and Mavericks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Rosner is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Leathernecks. Trenton Massner is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Marquel Sutton is shooting 51.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

