Western Illinois hosts South Dakota following Massner’s 46-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 5-4 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Trenton Massner scored 46 points in Western Illinois’ 92-80 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Leathernecks are 8-2 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks third in the Summit with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Quinlan Bennett averaging 10.0.

The Coyotes are 4-4 in conference matchups. South Dakota averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is averaging 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 12.1 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.