Western Illinois hosts Mitchell and UMKC

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 2-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-11, 3-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 29 points in UMKC’s 81-60 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-3 at home. UMKC is the Summit leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 2.8.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 in conference matchups. Western Illinois is seventh in the Summit with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Jesiah West averaging 6.1.

The Kangaroos and Leathernecks face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Alec Rosner averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Trenton Massner is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

