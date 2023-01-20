Western Illinois hosts Bjorklund and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-8, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-8, 3-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-8, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-8, 3-4 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Parker Bjorklund scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 81-69 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-2 in home games. Western Illinois ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 31.3% from downtown, led by Matthew Wade shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tommies have gone 4-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks fourth in the Summit allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Leathernecks and Tommies face off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Brooks Allen is averaging 8.9 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

