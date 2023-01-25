Western Carolina takes on Citadel, seeks 4th straight home win

Citadel Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 4-4 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-12, 3-5 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-10, 4-4 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Catamounts take on Citadel.

The Catamounts are 6-3 in home games. Western Carolina leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 34.9 boards. Tyzhaun Claude leads the Catamounts with 8.3 rebounds.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in SoCon play. Citadel has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 15 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Stephen Clark is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

