Western Carolina hosts Glover and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (14-9, 8-2 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (12-11, 5-5 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits the Western Carolina Catamounts after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 85-77 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 6-4 at home. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon scoring 74.7 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 against conference opponents. Samford has a 2-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Tyzhaun Claude is shooting 51.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Bubba Parham averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Logan Dye is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

