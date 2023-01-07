West Virginia plays No. 3 Kansas, seeks 6th straight home win

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Mountaineers take on No. 3 Kansas.

The Mountaineers are 7-0 on their home court. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 2-0 in Big 12 play. Kansas ranks seventh in the Big 12 allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kedrian Johnson is averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Erik Stevenson is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 8.3 points, 6.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jayhawks. Jalen Wilson is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

