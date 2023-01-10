West Virginia hosts Flagler and Baylor

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5, 0-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Adam Flagler scored 23 points in Baylor’s 97-95 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers are 7-1 in home games. West Virginia ranks sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 32.5 rebounds. Jimmy Bell Jr. paces the Mountaineers with 6.0 boards.

The Bears have gone 0-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Flo Thamba averaging 3.5.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Tre Mitchell is shooting 51.1% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

Keyonte George is averaging 16.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.