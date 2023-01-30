West Virginia faces No. 11 TCU following Stevenson’s 31-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9…

West Virginia Mountaineers (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia takes on the No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs after Erik Stevenson scored 31 points in West Virginia’s 80-77 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 in home games. TCU has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 2-6 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 18.1 points. Emanuel Miller is averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for TCU.

Stevenson is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

