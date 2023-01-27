Weir leads FGCU against Liberty after 22-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-8, 4-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 8-1 ASUN) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-8, 4-5 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (17-5, 8-1 ASUN)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Liberty Flames after Andre Weir scored 22 points in FGCU’s 84-82 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Flames are 12-1 in home games. Liberty is eighth in the ASUN scoring 74.7 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is averaging 9.9 points and four assists for the Flames. Darius McGhee is averaging 20.9 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Liberty.

Isaiah Thompson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

