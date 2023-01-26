PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » Sports » Weber State visits Idaho…

Weber State visits Idaho after Moffitt’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Weber State Wildcats (10-10, 5-2 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-13, 2-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 26 points in Idaho’s 73-67 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Vandals have gone 5-5 at home.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in Big Sky play. Weber State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when winning the turnover battle.

The Vandals and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is shooting 67.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Vandals. Moffitt is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Dillon Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up