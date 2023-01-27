Weber State visits Eastern Washington following Jones’ 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 73-65 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 8-0 in home games. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 6-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steele Venters is averaging 15.3 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jones is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.