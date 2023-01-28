Weber State takes on Eastern Washington following Jones’ 21-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (11-10, 6-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Washington -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits the Eastern Washington Eagles after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 73-65 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 8-0 on their home court. Eastern Washington averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Tyreese Davis with 3.5.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 10.3.

The Eagles and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 9.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Steele Venters is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jones is averaging 15.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 85.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

