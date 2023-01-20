Watkins scores 15 as VCU defeats Richmond 74-62

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jamir Watkins led VCU over Richmond on Friday night with 15 points off of the bench…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jamir Watkins led VCU over Richmond on Friday night with 15 points off of the bench in a 74-62 victory.

Watkins also contributed 10 rebounds for the Rams (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 14 points and added five assists. Brandon Johns Jr. was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tyler Burton led the way for the Spiders (11-9, 4-3) with 14 points and two steals. Richmond also got 13 points from Matt Grace. In addition, Neal Quinn had eight points.

VCU took the lead with 11:16 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Baldwin led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. VCU pulled away with a 15-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 19 points. They outscored Richmond by two points in the final half, as Watkins led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. VCU hosts George Mason while Richmond visits UMass.

