Washington State visits Utah after Carlson’s 21-point game

Washington State Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Washington State Cougars (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (12-7, 5-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Washington State Cougars after Branden Carlson scored 21 points in Utah’s 71-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Utes are 8-3 in home games. Utah is second in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 62.3 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

The Cougars are 4-4 in Pac-12 play. Washington State scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Mouhamed Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. TJ Bamba is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.