Walker leads UAB against Florida Atlantic after 31-point game

UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (12-2, 3-0 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (12-1, 2-0 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Jordan Walker scored 31 points in UAB’s 90-67 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Owls have gone 8-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Blazers are 3-0 against C-USA opponents. UAB is eighth in C-USA allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alijah Martin is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Walker is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Blazers: 9-1, averaging 84.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.