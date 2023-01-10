Walker leads No. 1 Houston against South Florida after 21-point showing

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston plays the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston’s 72-59 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars have gone 10-1 in home games. Houston leads college basketball allowing just 51.5 points per game while holding opponents to 33.2% shooting.

The Bulls are 0-3 against AAC opponents. South Florida has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tyler Harris is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.