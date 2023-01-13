Walker leads Bryant against New Hampshire

Bryant Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Antwan Walker scored 33 points in Bryant’s 86-69 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Clarence O. Daniels II averaging 7.9.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference play. Bryant is seventh in the America East allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 14.6 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 16.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.