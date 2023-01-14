Walker leads Bryant against New Hampshire after 33-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-8, 3-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Antwan Walker scored 33 points in Bryant’s 86-69 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 5-2 on their home court. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East with 12.1 assists per game led by Kyree Brown averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference play. Bryant is the America East leader with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Matt Herasme is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 43.1% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.