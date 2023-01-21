Walker and the UAB Blazers host conference foe North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UAB -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers in C-USA action.

The Blazers have gone 10-1 in home games. UAB is 0-4 in one-possession games.

The Mean Green are 6-3 in C-USA play. North Texas averages 62.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Blazers and Mean Green meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is averaging 23.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Blazers. Eric Gaines is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Perry is shooting 45.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

