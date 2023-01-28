Wake Forest hosts NC State following Joiner’s 28-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

NC State Wolf Pack (16-5, 6-4 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -3.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points in NC State’s 85-82 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Demon Deacons are 10-1 on their home court. Wake Forest is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolf Pack are 6-4 in conference play. NC State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.7 points, six assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

