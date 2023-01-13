Wake Forest faces Boston College following Hildreth’s 23-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-9, 2-4 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Boston College Eagles after Cameron Hildreth scored 23 points in Wake Forest’s 90-75 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles are 6-3 in home games. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Quinten Post averaging 6.5.

The Demon Deacons are 4-2 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Eagles and Demon Deacons match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for Boston College.

Hildreth is averaging 12.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.