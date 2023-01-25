Wahl, Wisconsin Badgers to visit Young, Maryland Terrapins

Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -4.5; over/under is 124

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Wahl and the Wisconsin Badgers visit Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten action.

The Terrapins are 9-1 in home games. Maryland scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 4-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don Carey is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 7.2 points. Young is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Wahl is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 63.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Badgers: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

