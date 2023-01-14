VMI takes on Wofford, aims to end 7-game slide

VMI Keydets (5-13, 0-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-8, 2-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

VMI Keydets (5-13, 0-5 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (10-8, 2-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -12.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: VMI enters the matchup against Wofford as losers of seven games in a row.

The Terriers are 8-2 in home games. Wofford has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 0-5 against SoCon opponents. VMI gives up 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 14.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Tony Felder is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Keydets: 3-7, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

