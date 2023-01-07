Virginia Tech hosts NC State following Smith’s 24-point game

NC State Wolf Pack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (12-4, 2-3 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Virginia Tech Hokies after Terquavion Smith scored 24 points in NC State’s 84-60 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hokies are 8-1 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Justyn Mutts paces the Hokies with 8.1 boards.

The Wolf Pack are 2-3 against ACC opponents. NC State is fifth in the ACC shooting 35.4% from deep. Jordan Snell leads the Wolf Pack shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Hokies and Wolf Pack match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Hokies. Grant Basile is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Smith is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

