Virginia Tech hosts Hall and No. 19 Clemson

Virginia Tech Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Clemson hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after PJ Hall scored 22 points in Clemson’s 87-77 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Clemson has a 13-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Hokies have gone 1-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds. Chase Hunter is averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Hunter Cattoor is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 9.7 points. Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

