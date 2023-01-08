Vermont plays New Hampshire, looks for 5th straight road win

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 1-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Vermont Catamounts (8-8, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-8, 1-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -6.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Catamounts play New Hampshire.

The Wildcats are 4-2 in home games. New Hampshire has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Catamounts are 2-0 against America East opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.