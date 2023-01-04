Vermont hosts Kenney and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-8, 1-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bryant Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-8, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Vermont Catamounts after Sherif Kenney scored 29 points in Bryant’s 82-78 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts are 2-1 on their home court. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 29.7 rebounds. Robin Duncan leads the Catamounts with 6.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in conference matchups. Bryant ranks seventh in the America East giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan is averaging 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Kenney is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.