Vermont hosts Bryant following Kenney’s 29-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (7-8, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vermont -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Vermont Catamounts after Sherif Kenney scored 29 points in Bryant’s 82-78 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Catamounts are 2-1 in home games. Vermont is fourth in the America East with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in America East play. Bryant is seventh in the America East allowing 73.4 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is shooting 50.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Kenney is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists. Charles Pride is averaging 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

