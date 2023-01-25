Vermont faces Binghamton following Sullivan’s 28-point game

Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-11, 4-2 America East) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (10-10, 4-2 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (8-11, 4-2 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -7; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Finn Sullivan scored 28 points in Vermont’s 85-69 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 5-4 in home games. Binghamton is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Catamounts are 4-2 against America East opponents. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 5.4.

The Bearcats and Catamounts meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Aaron Deloney is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 11.6 points. Dylan Penn is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

