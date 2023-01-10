Venning leads Saint Bonaventure against Rhode Island after 23-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-8, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (5-10, 1-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-8, 2-1 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (5-10, 1-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on the Rhode Island Rams after Chad Venning scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 78-55 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams are 4-4 in home games. Rhode Island gives up 69.7 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Bonnies have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Venning averaging 2.1.

The Rams and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Martin is averaging 8.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 16.4 points for the Bonnies. Kyrell Luc is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

